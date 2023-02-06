Coolray propels Geely PH to whopping 52% sales growth in 2022

If you’re still doubting Geely’s presence in the local auto market, perhaps this news will change your mind.

The Chinese car manufacturer sold a total of 9,302 units in 2022—good enough to place Geely Philippines 8th in the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines’ (CAMPI) year-end sales rankings. That figure is also a whopping 52% growth compared to the year prior.

Leading the way for Geely in 2022 was the Coolray. The sporty Chinese crossover ended 2022 with 4,370 units sold, which is a 36% jump compared to 2021.

Placing second in Geely’s Philippine lineup was the Okavango SUV with 3,041 units sold, and the Emgrand subcompact sedan finds itself in third with 1,458 units. The Azkarra also managed to sell 433 units last year.

“Geely’s overall sales performance in 2022 has definitely benefited from the popularity and increased demand for bigger vehicles last year wherein more buyers shifted to SUVs and MPVs,” Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) president Yugo Kiyofuji said in a recent statement.

“We are facing the new year with a greater outlook not only for Geely but also for the country’s whole car industry given the significant improvement in the overall industry sales in 2022. As we target to sell 5-digits this year, we remain focused to further expand our network especially in growth areas. This is also an exciting time for Geely as we aim to introduce more models that will continue to change the game in its respective segments,” he added.

Do you think the brand will be able to repeat or build on this success in 2023? Chime in.

