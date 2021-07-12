Iloilo City is now home to a brand-new Geely dealership

Man, Geely Philippines sure is on a roll when it comes to dealership openings. The latest area to get one is down south over in Iloilo City, an opening that brings the Chinese brand’s total local dealership count to 14.

The new facility takes up a total of 1,850 square meters and, according to Geely Philippines, is built according to the carmaker’s global standards. This is the company’s second dealership in the Visayas region and is under the management of the MNV Group.

“We want to stay true to our commitment to rapidly expand our dealer network to reach our growing number of customers not just in Luzon but also in Visayas and Mindanao,” Yosuke Nishi, Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) president and CEO said in a statement commemorating the opening.

“And as always, we are grateful for all our partners’ trust in us as we bring Geely closer to more people all over the country,” he added.

If you’re interested in dropping by to check out models like the Geely Coolray and Okavango, the facility is located along Benigno Aquino Avenue in Barangay Dungon, Jaro, Iloilo City, and is open from 8am to 7pm Monday to Saturday.

So, any guesses as to where Geely’s next dealership will be opening? Let us know in the comments.

