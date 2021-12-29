Geely PH now has 24 dealerships across the country

The past year has been pretty good for Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP). Apart from Geely’s steady rise in sales, the company has also been successful in expanding Geely Philippines’ dealership network. Now, the company is closing out 2021 on the same note—with the inauguration of two new showrooms.

The first is Geely Kawit in Cavite, a 1,682sqm facility located along Batong Dalig, Centennial Road. It features a five-car showroom and a service bay big enough for 12 vehicles. It is owned and managed by SGAP dealer-partner 1 Dynamix Automotive Incorporated and is open from Monday to Saturday, 8am to 6pm.

The second is Geely Fairview. The 609sqm outlet has a six-car showroom and a service area with enough room for six vehicles. It is located at Block 148, Lot 25, Mindanao Avenue Extension, Northern Lagro, Quezon City. It is owned by Unli Drive Motors and operates from 7:30am to 6pm, Mondays to Saturdays.

PHOTO BY Geely Philippines

“We are very pleased that despite the pandemic, we were able to have a total of 24 operational dealerships this year. This wouldn’t have been possible without the trust and confidence of our business partners towards SGAP and the Geely brand,” said SGAP president and CEO Yosuke Nishi. “I wish to thank our current and soon-to-be business partners for being part of our Geely Rising initiative and delivering better driving experience to more Filipinos nationwide.”

SGAP ended 2020 with only seven Geely outlets across the country. With the opening of Geely Kawit and Geely Fairview, the total dealership count is now up to 24.

