Geely PH opens first new dealership of the year in Las Piñas

PHOTO: Geely Philippines
Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) had a field day (or year, literally) opening new Geely showrooms in 2021. At the end of the year, the total dealership count was already at 24.

As expected, SGAP’s expansion is set to continue in 2022. It has now opened its first new dealership this year: Geely Las Piñas. This new facility is owned and managed by Premier Adventures Incorporated.

“We are opening 2022 with high hopes that this year will be better for all of us. This year we have lined up more dealership openings that will add to the total of 24 dealerships we had when we closed 2021,” said SGAP president and CEO Yosuke Nishi. “These dealerships nationwide will give our customers easier access to Geely’s existing and soon-to-be-launched models.”

The new dealership is located on J. Aguilar Avenue (CAA Road), Pulang Lupa Dos, Las Piñas City. It spans 1,600sqm and houses a five-car showroom and six service bays. It is open from Monday to Saturday, 8am to 6pm.

PHOTO: Geely Philippines

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

