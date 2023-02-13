Industry News

Geely PH now has a showroom inside Ayala the 30th

by Drei Laurel | 5 hours ago
Image of Geely
PHOTO: Geely Philippines

In case you missed it, Geely had a very impressive 2022 in the Philippines sales-wise. Yes, it helps that the Chinese car brand’s offerings are pretty enticing—but a big part of the company’s local success is owed to its aggressive push to grow its physical presence, too.

Geely Philippines has opened yet another mall showroom, this time in Pasig City. Located inside Ayala the 30th, the new facility can accommodate up to five display units. Here, potential customers will be able to both check out and bring Geely vehicles out for test drives.

Image of Geely

“The goal remains the same this 2023 when it comes to reaching out more to our customers whether the addition of new outlets or adding in-mall stores in shopping malls such as this Ayala Malls the 30th,” Geely Philippines president and CEO Yugo Kiyofuji said in a statement.

As we continuously plan to bring the attractive models, we would like to make sure that Geely will be more and more accessible to people who want to see and experience our vehicles for themselves,” the executive added.

This is Geely’s second in-mall store in the Philippines, with the first being opened in SM City Taytay last year. Where else would you like the brand to open its doors?

PH car sales: 2023 off to strong start with 29,499 units sold in January
PHOTO: Geely Philippines

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

