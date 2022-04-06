New SGAP president wants Geely to be one of the top passenger-vehicle brands by 2025

After a year in office, Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) president and chief executive officer Yosuke Nishi has stepped down.

Under Nishi’s term in 2021, SGAP was able to sell 6,104 Geely vehicles, finishing the year in the top 10 of local sales charts. And in the last month of his tenure, he saw Geely Philippines breach the 10,000th unit sales milestone, a feat that the brand achieved in just two years and eight months.

PHOTO BY Geely Philippines

Nishi is succeeded by Yugo Kiyofuji. Kiyofuji has around 20 years of automotive experience, having worked with various OEM and automotive-related companies in markets such as the Middle East, Latin America, and Australia.

PHOTO BY Geely Philippines

“I am very grateful for the customers and business partners who accepted and supported the Geely brand up to now that enabled us to become a top 10 automotive brand within a short period of time,” said Kiyofuji. “Our role is to take SGAP to the next level and become one of the top passenger-vehicle brands by 2025, strengthening our dealer network as well as exceeding the customer expectation. I am very much excited to take on the challenges ahead and committed to leaving no stones unturned to achieve our mid-term goal.”

Along with Kiyofuji’s appointment, Kazuki Sugino has now also assumed the role of chief administrative officer.

PHOTO BY Geely Philippines

PHOTO BY Geely Philippines

