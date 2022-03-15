Report: The Geely Binrui Cool is a sporty new Chinese sedan with a turbocharged engine

It’s only been a couple of weeks since Geely Philippines entered the local sedan game with the introduction of the Emgrand, and here we are already salivating over the prospect of another one.

This is the Geely Binrui Cool—a Chinese-built compact sedan with an attitude. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because this is a sportier take on the car manufacturer’s standard Binrui. This one packs a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine.

PHOTO BY Geely

Continue reading below ↓

According to Paultan.org, that mill is good enough for an output of 178hp and comes paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). This figure is a considerable step up from the 139hp the uncool Binrui and its 1.4-liter engine puts out, and it makes the Emgrand’s 102hp look incredibly underpowered.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

ALSO READ:

Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the Geely Emgrand

Spec-sheet brawl: Geely Emgrand vs. Honda City vs. Toyota Vios vs. MG 5

We think the real draw here, though, is the aesthetic it flaunts. While most Geely offerings we see here lean more towards conveying a premium and stylish vibe, the Binrui Cool adopts a more energetic and aggressive exterior design. This is highlighted by the muscular face, angry headlights, and bold character lines covering the vehicle’s profile. Photos even show a mean spoiler planted on the car’s rear.

PHOTO BY Geely

Continue reading below ↓

That sportiness is carried over to the sedan’s cabin as well. A dark overall theme contrasts incredibly well with nice splashes of the exterior colorway, and there’s a nice floating 12.3-inch touchscreen display, too.

The report adds that the Geely Binrui Cool comes with a starting price of 79,800 Chinese yuan (over P650,000). If this lands in the Philippines, do you think this could take on established Japanese offerings like the Honda Civic? We’d like to hear your thoughts regarding this.

More photos of the 2022 Geely Binrui Cool

PHOTO BY Geely

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.