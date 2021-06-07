Geely PH opens new pop-up showroom in Alabang

Sojitz G Auto Philippines’ (SGAP) expansion of Geely’s local dealership network continues. The company has just announced that its pop-up showroom in Alabang Town Center is now officially open.

“While Geely is expected to rise in Alabang this year, we would like to build our presence there as early as now,” said SGAP president and CEO Yosuke Nishi. “We have been hearing requests for a dealership in that area and we just don’t want our customers in Alabang and generally in the South to wait any further.”

The pop-up showroom is an 80sqm booth that will cater to customers who are looking to purchase a Geely or test drive the Coolray, the Azkarra, or the Okavango. It will be open until September 30, 2021, so residents from the south have some time to check it out.

“Our successful car launches which were met with positive reception from our customers are indicators that we have a competitive advantage in the car market,” added Nishi. “Our aim is to maintain it and keep building our momentum.”

According to SGAP, there are currently 11 operational Geely dealerships, with 13 more set to open this year. No new model launches have been hinted at yet, but perhaps the brand could give the subcompact-sedan market a shot next with the Vios-rivaling Emgrand?

