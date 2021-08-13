Industry News

Geely PH is raffling off P5 million worth of discounts until September 30

Customers who test drive a Coolray or Okavango have a shot at winning prizes
by Leandre Grecia | 7 hours ago
PHOTO: Niky Tamayo
Geely

Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) has a treat for Geely customers: Customers who test drive a Coolray or Okavango until September 30, 2021, have a chance to win a number of prizes.

Through SGAP’s ‘Coolray and Okavango Big Drives and Fun Wins’ promo, the company will be raffling off a total of P5 million worth of savings. There will be hundreds of P10,000 savings coupons up for grabs, and eight people can win the grand prize of P250,000 rebate vouchers for any Coolray or Okavango purchase.

There will be three raffle draws, the first two on September 7 and 22. For each draw, there will be two grand-prize winners and 75 minor-prize recipients. The third one will be on October 7, wherein four grand-prize and 150 minor-prize winners will be drawn.

To join, you may register and book a test drive through Geely Philippines’ website. Every completed test drive is equivalent to one raffle entry, and only one entry per customer is allowed.

In addition, customers who purchase an Okavango Urban or Okavango Urban Plus until September 30 will also get free three-year periodic maintenance service vouchers. The free PMS package covers labor, parts, and lubricants and is usable at all Geely dealerships nationwide.

If you’re interested in any of these, you can check out the full list of participating dealers below:

  1. North Edsa
  2. Manila
  3. Makati
  4. Quezon Avenue
  5. Aseana
  6. Fairview
  7. Sumulong
  8. Las Piñas
  9. Baliuag
  10. Dagupan
  11. Angeles
  12. Marilao
  13. Bacolor
  14. Tarlac
  15. Imus
  16. Lipa
  17. Santa Rosa
  18. Camarines Sur
  19. Cebu
  20. Iloilo
  21. Bacolod
  22. Davao
  23. Cagayan de Oro
  24. General Santos
  25. Zamboanga
  26. Tacloban
  27. Cabanatuan

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

