Geely PH is raffling off P5 million worth of discounts until September 30

Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) has a treat for Geely customers: Customers who test drive a Coolray or Okavango until September 30, 2021, have a chance to win a number of prizes.

Through SGAP’s ‘Coolray and Okavango Big Drives and Fun Wins’ promo, the company will be raffling off a total of P5 million worth of savings. There will be hundreds of P10,000 savings coupons up for grabs, and eight people can win the grand prize of P250,000 rebate vouchers for any Coolray or Okavango purchase.

There will be three raffle draws, the first two on September 7 and 22. For each draw, there will be two grand-prize winners and 75 minor-prize recipients. The third one will be on October 7, wherein four grand-prize and 150 minor-prize winners will be drawn.

PHOTO BY Geely Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

To join, you may register and book a test drive through Geely Philippines’ website. Every completed test drive is equivalent to one raffle entry, and only one entry per customer is allowed.

In addition, customers who purchase an Okavango Urban or Okavango Urban Plus until September 30 will also get free three-year periodic maintenance service vouchers. The free PMS package covers labor, parts, and lubricants and is usable at all Geely dealerships nationwide.

If you’re interested in any of these, you can check out the full list of participating dealers below:

North Edsa Manila Makati Quezon Avenue Aseana Fairview Sumulong Las Piñas Baliuag Dagupan Angeles Marilao Bacolor Tarlac Imus Lipa Santa Rosa Camarines Sur Cebu Iloilo Bacolod Davao Cagayan de Oro General Santos Zamboanga Tacloban Cabanatuan

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.