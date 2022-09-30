Industry News

Geely now partially own Aston Martin

The Chinese carmaker has acquired 7.6% in shares
by TopGear.com.ph | 7 hours ago
PHOTO: Sharleen Banzon
Chinese manufacturer Geely has continued to grow and expand its operation year in and year out. The company has now announced that it has acquired 7.6% of British carmaker Aston Martin’s shares.

Aston Martin now adds to Zhejiang Geely’s portfolio of car brands which include the likes of Volvo and Lotus.

“We are delighted to announce our investment in Aston Martin and believe that with our well-established track record and technology offerings, Geely Holding can contribute to Aston Martin’s future success,” Zhejiang Geely’s statement reads. “We look forward to exploring potential opportunities to engage and collaborate with Aston Martin as it continues to execute its strategy to achieve long term, sustainable growth and increased profitability.”

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

