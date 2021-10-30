Geely PH opens its doors in Tarlac City

Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) has opened yet another new Geely dealership in the country. Frankly, we’ve already lost count some time ago.

The new dealer is situated in Tarlac and will operate under the Gateway Group of Companies. It spans 1,000sqm and houses a five-car showroom with three service bays.

“We are pleased to finally open our doors to the most multicultural province in Central Luzon, of course with the help of the Gateway Group that has built several Geely outlets. We are honored by the trust and support we’ve been getting from them,” said SGAP president and CEO Yosuke Nishi. “Our growing partnership shows our seriousness in making a mark in the automotive industry and staying here for the long haul.”

Geely Tarlac is located along MacArthur Highway, San Sebastian, Tarlac City and is open from Mondays to Saturdays, 8am to 5pm. To Geely customers and potential car buyers in the area, you might want to check this out.

