Grab’s CEO goes on GrabFood delivery runs to get a feel for operations on the ground

Have a gripe you want to share regarding your Grab order? Perhaps a late delivery, subpar food, or messy packaging? If you live in Singapore, one day you might just get the opportunity to bring your concern straight to the top of the corporate ladder—if you recognize your delivery rider, that is.

Grab CEO and co-founder Anthony Tan recently shared that he goes on GrabFood delivery runs every few months. He went on one over the Father’s Day weekend with one of the company’s experienced delivery partners and, based on what he shared on his Linkedin profile, he still has a thing or two to learn about operations on the ground.

“Forgot to detach the baby seat on my new bike to make space for my GrabFood bag. Didn’t install the metal sticks in my bag, so it couldn’t close tightly,” Tan said regarding his day out in the field, adding that he found cycling around in the rain “slightly difficult” and that he didn’t immediately know where to park his bicycle.

PHOTO BY Anthony Tan

On the plus side, Tan said that working with partner-merchants was smooth: “Found the merchants quickly in the mall, checked that every order was correctly packed (they were!), waited an average of only 3+ mins despite the lunch hour.”

In two hours doing runs, Tan was able to fulfill four batched orders. His partner Mr. Lim, though, told him that experienced riders complete five orders over that duration.

“I have lots to learn! So grateful that Mr. Lim took time to guide me. He’s a father to a 14 year old, and he turns up every day, completing 20-30 orders, to support his family,” Tan said.

“I really admire his work ethic and energy, and hope he takes a break this weekend to celebrate Father’s Day.”

A nice gesture, but if he really wants a challenge, we reckon he should try making a couple of delivery runs here in Metro Manila.

