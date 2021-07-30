Hyundai turns over modern PUVs to Northern and Central Luzon

Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. (HARI) isn’t letting COVID-19 stop its modern PUV rollouts this year.

Despite the country’s public transportation system operating at a limited capacity due to the pandemic, the company continues to roll out its modernized PUVs across the Philippines. The latest regions to get hold of these vehicles are Northern and Central Luzon.

The car manufacturer turned over 23 HD50S Modern PUV Class 2 vehicles to the Laoag Bacarra Pasuquin Transportation Group on July 8. It followed that up with 15 more units of the same model for Sapang Palay Tungko Grotto Transport Service Cooperative in Bulacan on July 19.

PHOTO BY Hyundai Asia Resources Inc.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In total, HARI has distributed around 100 modern PUVs through Hyundai Trucks and Buses across the country in 2021 alone—a drop in the ocean in the grand scheme of things, but a worthwhile achievement considering everything that’s going on.

“HARI believes that quality speaks for itself, and that commitment to quality is what our hardworking, progressive transport groups have seen in our Hyundai Modern PUVs,” HARI president and CEO Maria Fe Perez-Agudo said in a statement.

“They can rest assured that we shall return their trust with nothing less than dedicated service and assistance to maintain the quality, safety, and road-worthiness expected of our Modern PUVs.”

When do you think the country will have enough modernized PUVs in operation to make an impact? Let us know in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.