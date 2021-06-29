Honda’s BGC dealership is shutting down on July 1

To Honda customers in Bonifacio Global City, take note: Honda Cars Global City is set to permanently shut down on July 1, 2021.

This dealership in BGC is owned by AC Motors under Honda Cars Makati, Inc. It was officially opened way back in 2007. This is the latest Honda facility to close down since the Yuchengco-led House of Investments dealerships ceased operations just a year ago.

AC Motors Automobile Group president Antonio Zara III in a statement said: “This is part of the strategy to optimize AC Motors’ companies’ operating footprint. And in order to be in step with the local automotive industry in the long term, the Honda BGC site is being explored to be repurposed to be the corporate office and a hub to showcase the different brands that we carry.”

Until the hub becomes operational, Ayala’s Volkswagen, Kia, KTM, and Husqvarna dealerships in BGC will remain operational. Also, AC Motors promises Honda customers that it will continue to provide services through other Ayala-owned Honda dealerships in Makati, Pasig, Shaw, Manila Bay, and Alabang. You can check out these dealers’ respective contact details below:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We reached out to Honda Cars Philippines and they have no comment on the matter for now.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.