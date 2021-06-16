Industry News

Honda PH to relocate Fairview dealership in 2022

The new facility is expected to start operations by the second quarter next year
2021-06-16
PHOTO: Honda Cars Philippines
It appears Honda Cars Fairview (HCFR), the dealership that was just reopened in December 2020, will soon be relocated. For Honda customers in the area, take note of this.

Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) has just broken ground at the new 3,660sqm site in Mindanao Avenue corner Regalado Highway in Quezon City. For comparison, the current HCFR dealership is located along Don Mariano Marcos Avenue. That lot area spans 2,760sqm, and the dealership itself houses a service center and a four-car showroom.

The new HCFR dealership will house HCPI’s latest product lineup and will offer complete vehicle service facilities for general repairs, preventive maintenance, and body-and-paint. It is expected to be officially open by the second quarter of 2022, still under the Gatewayfairview Motors Corporation business group.

“We would like to congratulate Honda Cars Fairview on the groundbreaking of their new location,” said HCPI president Masahiko Nakamura. “Their relocation to this upcoming new dealership site will surely cater to the needs of customers residing in Fairview, Novaliches, and other neighboring areas.”

PHOTO: Honda Cars Philippines

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

