Honda PH has discounts for frontliners and vaccinated individuals until October 20

Frontliners and partially/fully-vaccinated individuals who own a Honda vehicle are in for a treat, as Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) is rolling out its ‘Modern-Day Heroes’ promo.

Until October 20, 2021, HCPI is offering a free vehicle cabin disinfection service worth P680 to all entitled customers who avail themselves of complete periodic maintenance parts and lubricant replacement.

Likewise, a 10% discount is available on PMS parts and fluids, general repair parts, change-oil packages parts and lubricants, select accessories, and batteries. A buy-one-take-one promo on BR-V tires is also up for grabs, as well as a 20% discount on select tires of other models and 30% discount on genuine body coat chemical and windshield washer fluids.

In addition, a free 30-point checkup and the BLITZ one-hour PMS are also available. Take note, however, that the discounts and freebies are only available in select Honda dealerships nationwide.

Are you looking to avail any of these? You can check out HCPI’s Virtual Showroom for details or book an appointment.

