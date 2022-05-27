Honda PH officially breaks ground on new Sta. Rosa dealership

Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) has a couple of big announcements regarding its dealership network expansion.

Up north, HCPI has officially relocated its service center from Baguio to Rosario in La Union. The new service center is now under Honda Cars Pangasinan and spans about 2,800sqm. The facility offers after-sales services including maintenance and repairs. The new service center is located on McArthur Highway, Subsub in Rosario, La Union and is open from Monday to Saturday, 8:30am to 5:30pm.

Meanwhile, down south, HCPI has also broken ground on the new Honda Cars Santa Rosa dealership that will be managed by the ANC Group of Dealers. The upgraded facility will have five-car showroom, a service reception area, and a service center. This is initially scheduled for a soft opening in December 2022 and will become HCPI’s 39th dealership.

MORE HONDA STORIES:

The Honda BR-V, Brio, and City can all supposedly do over 22km/L

The all-new Honda HR-V bets big on safety, and that makes it worth your consideration

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda Cars Philippines

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“These facilities are for the service and convenience of our customers. We hope to reach more and serve more families with Honda’s dealer network expansion efforts,” said HCPI president Masahiko Nakamura. “With the Honda Dealers, we want to enhance the ‘Power of Dreams’ experience for each customer. It is very important to us that we can keep them safe and satisfied that they chose Honda.”

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.