Honda PH is offering up to P60k off on the City until the end of May

Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) is making the summer heat a little cooler for Honda fans. The company recently announced that it is continuing the ‘Hot Rides, Cool Deals’ promo until May 31, 2023.

This special offer features exclusive deals on vehicle accessories as well as price and parts discounts for the Brio, the BR-V, the City, Civic, and CR-V. HCPI is also offering an upfront discount of up to P60,000 for the City and almost P25,000 for the BR-V and Brio. These are then complemented by special all-in down payment deals going as low as P10,000 for these three models. If that’s not enough, Honda has also contracted with its partner banks for potential savings when you opt for their financing arrangements.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

If ever your summer trips require it, HCPI will be offering its ‘Summer-Ready After-Sales’ for free auto check-ups and offers on select Honda genuine parts. The press material reads: “All Honda customers get a Free Safety Checkup (BLOWBAGETS: battery, lights, oil, water, brake, air, gas, engine, and tires).”

The Japanese motoring company oversaw 14,000 vehicle sales last 2022, which was a 10% growth from the year prior despite all the retail challenges and uncertainties in the country’s economic status. The three best-selling models in its lineup were the City, Brio, and BR-V—all of which are included in HCPI’s latest promo.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

