Honda PH sold its Team Mugen SF13 race car to bolster support for medical frontliners

Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) has consistently provided support for hospitals and frontline healthcare workers throughout this pandemic. And now, in order to continue its relief efforts, the company has decided to let go of its Team Mugen SF13 race car.

The title-winning Super Formula race car pictured above arrived on our shores in 2014 and was showcased during the Philippine International Motor Show in the same year. It went on display at select dealerships and various events before eventually arriving at HCPI’s facility in Laguna.

Details of the sale are scarce, though—HCPI did not disclose exactly how much money the race car fetched, but it would be safe to assume that it went for a pretty penny.

The proceeds have since helped HCPI provide support for hospitals in Laguna. The company recently donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and food packs to The Medical City South Luzon and New Sinai MDI Hospital in Santa Rosa, and to Global Care Medical Center in Canlubang.

Throughout the recent enhanced community quarantine period, HCPI also provided vehicles to these hospitals as well as to Unihealth-Southwoods Hospital and Medical Center and Perpetual Help Medical Center in Biñan, Global Care Medical Center in Cabuyao, and Carmona Hospital and Medical Center in Carmona.

“We are truly grateful to our medical frontliners who continuously provide the utmost care and service to numerous patients during this pandemic,” said HCPI general manager for customer service Delfin De Guzman. “We hope that through this activity, we are able to assist the hardworking and brave hospital personnel as they continue to face the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

