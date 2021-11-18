Honda PH now certifies ‘casa-maintained’ vehicles

‘Casa-maintained.’ It’s a term that’s regularly thrown around, especially in the secondhand market. But unless you have the proper documentation, it’s not really that easy to prove that you’ve had your car regularly serviced at the dealership, is it?

Well, if it’s a Honda you own, you can now get certification for it. Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) is now rolling out its Vehicle Certification Program for customers who religiously follow the prescribed periodic maintenance service schedules of their vehicles.

Through this program, HCPI provides assurance to potential secondhand buyers that a certain Honda vehicle has been kept in tip-top condition through PMS sessions at authorized service centers, and that all of its parts and lubricants have been regularly checked and replaced as needed. In turn, it helps owners supposedly get a higher resale value for their cars.

Eligibility of vehicles depends on the warranty condition. Vehicles within the warranty period must have completed six PMS sessions from the date of purchase. On the other hand, vehicles beyond three years from the purchase date must have completed four consecutive standard PMS visits past the warranty period.

The prescribed PMS interval for each vehicle must also be strictly followed. For example, If a vehicle reaches the 10,000km mark before the six-month PMS interval lapses, it should be serviced immediately.

Usage of non-genuine Honda parts, as well as any vehicle modifications, may result in disqualification from the program. The certificates will be issued upon the last maintenance visit or upon confirmation that customers have qualified for the program. These will also come free of charge, and have a validity of six months from the last maintenance visit.

So, will you be willing to pay extra for a ‘casa-maintained’ secondhand Honda? Share your two cents in the comments.

