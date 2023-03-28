Honda PH announces new boss and first female president Rie Miyake

Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) is making some big changes this year. The carmaker has announced its newest president, Rie Miyake. She becomes the company’s first female president as she replaces Masahiko Nakamura, who will now take on his new post at Honda Cars Korea.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

Miyake-san previously held management posts at Honda Motor Company in Japan and also worked in various markets in North and South America. She was recently at the helm of Honda’s Export Planning Department. She will join HCPI as the company leads the market towards achieving carbon neutrality.

“As we embark on this fresh journey, I want to assure you: The times may have changed so much, but Honda’s commitment to the Power of Dreams has only grown through the years,” said Miyake. “Please watch out for new technologies to be launched very soon, including e:HEV hybrid electric vehicle that doesn’t just have a hybrid emblem, it truly delivers. We will also continue to improve our sales and after-sales operations to give our customers more joy throughout their vehicle ownership.”

Outgoing president Nakamura-san joined HCPI back in April 2020. He steered HCPI throughout the pandemic, leading its COVID-19 initiatives along the way. He also oversaw various big launches including next-generation iterations of the City, Civic, BR-V, CR-V, and of course, the Civic Type R.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

“Thank you very much for your continued support for HCPI. The past three years have been challenging, but we also learned so many things,” said Nakamura. “What I will remember more is how we all worked together and came out better than before. I am thankful for the dedication of Honda Associates and our business partners. We will continue to improve keeping in mind our purpose.”

