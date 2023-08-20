The Hot Wheels Legends tour is coming to the Philippines

Many of us have fond memories as children of Hot Wheels or die-cast scale model toys. We imagined races with them, banged them together, and just collected them in our bedrooms.

But have you ever wondered how toy cars are designed and selected? Now’s your chance to see.

In cooperation with Concept One Wheels PH and Toy Kingdom PH, we’re about to witness the first modified Philippine car take part in the #HotWheelsLegends Tour. A screening process was held last August 19, 2023 at Ortigas Home Depot, where the hottest modified cars in the country were sent to Hot Wheels for selection. Then, Brendon Vetuskey, the lead designer for the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks die-cast vehicles and the Red Line Club die-cast vehicles, will judge the top 10 finalists and determine the Philippines Legend on August 26, 4pm at SM Mall of Asia, Main Mall Atrium.

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

The top winner will participate in the Global Semi Finals and be entitled for Asia Pacific Fan Favorite Selection. From the Global Semi Finals the winner will complete in the Global Finals, and the winner of that gets made into a toy. It’s quite a long process, but that’s part of the fun. Still, over P100,000 total worth of prizes will be given away to all winners in the local leg.

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

We were able to drop by the Hot Wheels Legends Philippines audition and it was a chill afternoon among friends in the car community. And it wasn’t biased toward wild off-road rigs. There was a healthy mix of JDM metal, a few classics, and a lovely Porsche 911 ‘Dakar’. The finals next week is sure to be a fun gathering.

Hot Wheels Legends Philippines is powered by Sonax, Vinyl Frog, Liqui Moly, Little Trees, CW Home Depot and Metrics.