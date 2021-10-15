Passenger car sales propelled Hyundai PH to nearly 40% month-on-month growth

September was a pretty successful month for Hyundai Asia Resources Philippines (HARI). The South Korean carmaker’s official local distributor saw a nearly 40% growth in vehicle sales compared to the month prior.

To be specific, HARI ended September 2021 with 830 units sold—a 38.3% month-on-month improvement. The successful entry into this year’s ‘-ber’ months was spurred by a boost in passenger car sales.

Leading the way for HARI’s 64.8% growth in passenger car sales was the Hyundai Accent. The humble subcompact sedan nearly doubled its sales from August 2021. The Hyundai H-100, meanwhile, helped push the company’s light commercial vehicle sales to 283 units (16.5% month-on-month growth).

It wasn’t all bright spots for Hyundai in the Philippines last month, though. Taking a 50% dip in sales month-on-month was the brand’s commercial vehicle segment. It sold 18 units in September compared to 36 the previous month. HARI says this decline is due to the lingering effects of last month’s lockdowns on the company’s modern jeepney production operations.

“We remain driven forward as we approach the finish line of yet another challenging year,” HARI president Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo said in a statement.

“With news regarding the further decline of infections and the lowering of health-related restrictions in the country by the end of this month, we can look forward to providing our customers with better journeys this holiday season.”

Think Hyundai will be able to sustain this momentum as we finish off this year?

