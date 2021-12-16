Hyundai PH extends its Veloster raffle promo

If your new year’s resolution for 2022 is something along the lines of living a little more, choosing a Hyundai for your next car purchase might be a route worth taking.

The South Korean car brand is extending its Car-Regalo promo until December 31. This means that interested buyers still have a shot at winning a brand-new Hyundai Veloster, provided they avail of any of the following deals for their next ride:

Hyundai Tucson, Reina, Accent and H100

0% downpayment and free amortization Low downpayment Low monthly payments

Hyundai Grand Starex, Kona, Venue, Ioniq

Low downpayment Low monthly payments

You even stand a chance to win the Veloster if you buy a Veloster 1.6 T-GDi GLS and avail of a low downpayment of P359,600 or low monthly payments of P22,478. Nothing like kicking off a new year with not one, but two brand-new sports cars, right?

Besides the free car, customers also stand a chance of winning P25,000 worth of fuel and a handful of Shell accessories.

The Hyundai Car-Regalo raffle draw will be held on January 7, 2022, while winners will be announced on January 14. Planning to drop by a Hyundai dealership soon?

