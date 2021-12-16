Industry News

Hyundai PH extends its Veloster raffle promo

For customers who purchase a brand-new car
by Drei Laurel | 2 hours ago
PHOTO: Jason Tulio
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Hyundai
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Hyundai Veloster

If your new year’s resolution for 2022 is something along the lines of living a little more, choosing a Hyundai for your next car purchase might be a route worth taking.

The South Korean car brand is extending its Car-Regalo promo until December 31. This means that interested buyers still have a shot at winning a brand-new Hyundai Veloster, provided they avail of any of the following deals for their next ride: 

Hyundai Tucson, Reina, Accent and H100

  1. 0% downpayment and free amortization
  2. Low downpayment
  3. Low monthly payments

Hyundai Grand Starex, Kona, Venue, Ioniq

  1. Low downpayment
  2. Low monthly payments

See Also

You even stand a chance to win the Veloster if you buy a Veloster 1.6 T-GDi GLS and avail of a low downpayment of P359,600 or low monthly payments of P22,478. Nothing like kicking off a new year with not one, but two brand-new sports cars, right?

Besides the free car, customers also stand a chance of winning P25,000 worth of fuel and a handful of Shell accessories.

Continue reading below ↓

The Hyundai Car-Regalo raffle draw will be held on January 7, 2022, while winners will be announced on January 14. Planning to drop by a Hyundai dealership soon?

See Also

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Ford gives us our first glimpse of the next-generation Everest
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Jason Tulio

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱