Mober is now using EVs to fulfill Ikea’s delivery needs in PH

Have you guys been to Ikea’s sole Philippine branch in Pasay City yet? If not, we understand—it’s simply easier to get your furniture shopping done online or through the company’s smartphone app. This way, you can avoid long lines and traffic down south.

If you rely on Ikea’s online services to buy furniture, you’ll be happy to know that one of its local delivery partners is cleaning up its act.

Mober, one of the furniture manufacturer’s on-demand delivery partners here in the Philippine market, has announced that it has added electric vehicles to its local fleet. To be specific, the company is adding 10 new electric vans and two electric trucks. These units will now be partly responsible for getting Ikea purchases to customers’ homes.

“Ikea is proud to partner with an efficient and reliable service such as Mober who also aligns with the sustainability practices we observe across Ikea locations all over the world,” Jarek Lesniewski, Ikea Philippines in-store logistics manager, said in a statement.

Frankly, it would be nice to seat more local delivery services take this path when it comes to their fleet vehicles. Has an EV ever delivered something to your home? Let us know what model and what company was using it in the comments section.

