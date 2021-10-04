Isuzu PH opens revamped Manila dealership

Isuzu’s new design philosophy, the Isuzu Outlet Standard (IOS), is making its way to more showrooms in the country. The latest facility to receive a major overhaul with this new look is Isuzu Manila.

Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) recently inaugurated the revamped showroom on September 30. The 9,606sqm dealer has a showroom big enough for 1 commercial vehicle (CV), three light commercial vehicles (LCV), a parts warehouse, and a customer lounge. It also houses a three-floor service area for five CVs and 16 LCVs.

Isuzu Manila operates under the Yuchengco Group of Companies (YGC) and is the ninth IPC facility nationwide to get the IOS treatment.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines Corporation

“We want to reinforce the image of Isuzu not just by standing out from the rest but also through providing an enhanced experience for our customers,” said YGC Cars Division SVP business operations head Johnny Fetalvero. “The new look shows Isuzu’s robust character and DNA as the world’s leader in diesel engine manufacturing. We hope to attract more customers to experience Isuzu’s reliability, safety, and comfort.”

“Our dealer expansion and renovation program is rolling as planned, although with a bit of a delay brought by the pandemic, we assure our customers nationwide that Isuzu will be renewing its facility to serve them better,” said IPC president Hajime Koso. “Isuzu’s ultimate goal is to achieve ‘Customer Success’ and with the new Isuzu Outlet Standard, this will cover all areas from the facility to the overall flow of operations within the dealership.

“Isuzu Manila’s reopening is all but perfect timing for the recent launch of the all-new Isuzu MU-X and the coming holiday season. The dealership is more than ready to accept more clients and test drive appointments, following our strict safety and health protocols as always.”

