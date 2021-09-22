Specs, variants, prices: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Isuzu MU-X

It was a long wait, but in 2020, the next-generation Isuzu MU-X finally had its global debut. Now, merely a year after that, Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) launches the all-new model in our market.

The latest Isuzu MU-X is more powerful and tech-loaded than ever, not to mention a lot more stylish than its predecessor. But just like the facelifted Nissan Terra that arrived on our shores earlier this month, the MU-X enters a midsize-SUV segment that’s stacked with fresh competitors like the Mitsubishi Montero Sport and the Toyota Fortuner.

So, does IPC’s newest offering have what it takes to be a real contender in the market? If you want to read more about this all-new model, here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Isuzu MU-X.

Variants and prices

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

There are five variants in the all-new MU-X lineup, and all come at a price. The range starts with an automatic base variant at P1.59 million, followed by the sole manual variant powered by the same engine albeit with more niceties, for P1.77 million. Move further up the range and you get a larger engine that we’ll talk more about later. For now, you can check out the full price list below.

2022 Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X RZ4E 4x2 LS AT – P1,590,000 Isuzu MU-X RZ4E 4x2 LS-A MT – P1,7700,000 Isuzu MU-X 3.0 4x2 LS-A AT – P1,900,000 Isuzu MU-X 3.0L 4X2 LS-E AT – P2,100,000 Isuzu MU-X 3.0L 4X4 LS-E AT – P2,450,000

Exterior

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Continue reading below ↓

The all-new model gets a full overhaul on the outside. Up front is a redesigned grille as well as a new bumper and headlights. There’s still some chrome on this end, but the execution is better and the black plastic claddings underneath have been removed to give the fascia a classier look.

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Continue reading below ↓

Out back, you’ll see even less chrome and plastic. The chrome strip on the liftgate has been removed entirely, while the rear bumper gets the same treatment as the one in front. The taillights are now more stylish.

The top-spec MU-X, pictured here, sits on 20-inch two-tone aluminum alloy wheels. Lower trim levels get 18- and 17-inch monotone wheels. Color options available vary depending on the variant, but the catalog consists of Marrakesh Brown, Satin Pearl White, Onyx Black, Mercury Silver, and Splash White.

As for its measurements, the SUV stretches 4,850mm long, 1,870mm wide, and 1,825mm tall. It has a 2,855mm wheelbase and a 235mm ground clearance.

Interior

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Continue reading below ↓

The cabin of the MU-X shares a lot of elements with the all-new D-Max. Basically, the entire dash looks the same, including the A/C controls underneath. The shift lever looks familiar, but the center console gets a slightly different layout with more buttons and knobs fitted in.

The MU-X LS-E gets plenty of dark leather on the seats, the tiller, and the door garnish, while lower variants get mostly lighter-colored fabric and cloth stitched around the interior.

Engine and specs

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

The MU-X also shares the same engines with the D-Max. There’s a 1.9-liter RZ4E turbodiesel that generates 148hp and 350Nm of torque, as well as a 3.0-liter 4JJ3-TCX turbodiesel capable of 187hp and 450Nm of torque. Both come mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, but only the RZ4E can be spec’d with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The suspension setup comprises double-wishbone coil springs with a high-mounted upper control arm and stabilizer up front, and five-link coil springs and a stabilizer in the rear end. Stopping power is provided by 17-inch ventilated disc brakes all around.

Extra features

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Continue reading below ↓

Unlike the OG MU-X, the all-new model has a host of extra tech available. For starters, the 10.1-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes as standard. It’s paired with a six-speaker setup, and gets an extra two speakers on the LS-E trim.

Several active safety features are available across the range. These include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, hill-start assist, and hill-descent control. Niceties such as speed-sensing door locks, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and rear A/C vents are also standard.

All variants save for the base LS have blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a reversing camera with parking sensors. They also get dual-zone automatic climate control, a USB charging port, and a seven-inch multi-information display. Meanwhile, all 3.0-liter variants come with push-to-start ignition, power-adjust driver seats, and a walk-away auto door-lock function.

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Continue reading below ↓

The top-of-the-line variant gets additional tech such as forward-collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, turn assist, pedal misapplication mitigation, adaptive cruise control, a manual speed limiter, auto high beam, and lane-departure alert. There’s also a power liftgate, a remote-start feature, and a 220V socket inside the cabin.

For more on the all-new Isuzu MU-X, read our first impressions in the Launch Pad feature here. Do you like what you’ve seen so far of this new offering? How do you think will this perform in the loaded midsize SUV segment? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.