Specs, variants, prices: Everything you need to know about the 2021 Nissan Terra

Nissan turned heads with the refreshed Terra when it was unveiled in the Middle East back in November 2020. Now, almost a year later, the updated model finally lands in our market with its bold styling and upgraded tech.

However, the new Terra arrives at a time when the midsize SUV segment is more loaded than ever. Both the Mitsubishi Montero Sport and the Toyota Fortuner have recently received facelifts, and the next-generation MU-X is also on the way. How will the new Nissan Terra fare against these? If you want to learn more about it, read on below.

Variants and prices

The new Terra is down from five variants to four, with the removal of the base EL AT variant. The price has been bumped a bit, making Nissan’s contender more expensive than the Montero Sport across the range. Also worth noting, though, is that the top-spec Terra still undercuts the top-of-the-line Fortuner variant. You can see the full price list below:

2021 Nissan Terra

Nissan Terra EL 4x2 MT – P1,649,000 Nissan Terra VE 4x2 AT – P1,829,000 Nissan Terra VL 4x2 AT – P1,999,000 Nissan Terra VL 4x4 AT – P2,339,000

*Additional P15,000 for Aspen Pearl White color option

Nissan Philippines (NPI) is now offering a five-year or 150,000km warranty (whichever comes first) on the new Terra, too.

Exterior

As mentioned, this is merely a facelift, but it’s a pretty substantial one. Basically, the entire front fascia has been redesigned, as the new Terra gets a large new grille, a pair of more aggressive-looking headlamps, and a more macho-looking front bumper.

Out back, there’s a new pair of taillights along with silver trim accentuating the liftgate. It also sits on new-look 18-inch alloy wheels. Overall, it features a more modern and rugged appearance in line with Nissan’s new ‘unbreakable design’ language.

The new Terra is available in six colors, namely: Nebula Metallic Red, Forged Metallic Copper, Aspen Pearl White, Lunar Metallic Gray, Brilliant Silver, and Galaxy Black.

Interior

Inside, the Terra has received an equally hefty overhaul. The most noticeable changes are the new leather-clad dashboard housing a nine-inch infotainment system as well as the redesigned steering wheel. The interior now gets a two-tone finish with a revised center console.

Speaking of the center console, you’ll find the electronic parking brake and the integrated wireless charging pad here—two more nifty additions to the cabin.

Engine and specs

While there are a lot of aesthetic changes all around, the new Terra sees no enhancements under the hood. The SUV retains the 2.5-liter YD25 DDTi turbodiesel available in the previous model. This four-banger is capable of 187hp and 450Nm of torque, and is mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic with manual mode.

There is, however, a new rear differential lock for the top-of-the-line VL 4x4. Nissan also claims that it has improved the maneuverability of the Terra with the quick-steering gear ratio. Stopping power also gets a boost courtesy of a four-wheel disc-brake setup.

Extra features

The Terra has always been one of the more tech-loaded vehicles in its segment, and it becomes even more so with this refresh. For starters, the new touchscreen display we mentioned now comes with wireless Apple CarPlay.

The Nissan Intelligent Mobility package gets some additions, too, as the Terra is now equipped with the 360 Safety Shield suite of features. This includes intelligent forward-collision warning, intelligent emergency braking, intelligent driver alertness, and rear cross-traffic alert. There’s also lane-departure and blind-spot warning, and an available intelligent rearview mirror. Plus, the intelligent around-view monitor in the top-spec variant now comes with moving object detection and an off-road monitor.

Other additions include speed-sensing door locks and rain-sensing wipers. There’s also a new eight-speaker premium Bose sound setup to go along with the 11-inch flip-down monitor in the second row.

So, how do you think the new Nissan Terra stacks up against other new competitors in its segment? Share your thoughts in the comments. You can also read our first impressions of the updated model here.

