Isuzu PH to expand reach further with new Subic dealership

It looks like Isuzu Philippines (IPC) is well on its way toward reaching its goal of 50 dealerships nationwide with yet another upcoming opening, this time in the Subic Bay area. The Japanese carmaker has announced that it is welcoming the Velocity Motors Sales Corporation into its expanding dealership network, bringing the brand’s total number of local dealerships to 47.

Once it opens, Isuzu Subic will feature a showroom, customer mezzanine, and parts warehouse to go along with a 1,380sqm service area. There will also be a separate 1,518sqm off-site preparation bay and paint booth for body repairs on heavy-duty trucks.

“As you may all know, we are on our ‘road to 50 dealerships’ and today seals our 47th outlet nationwide,” IPC president Hajime Koso said in a statement.

“We have been wanting to further establish our presence in Zambales, so thank you to Velocity Motors for partnering with us in capturing the market and being part of our expansion project. We are committed to continuously provide the best products and services in our new home in Subic.”

According to Koso, Subic is of great importance to the manufacturer as it is “primed to become the most competitive international services and logistic center in Southeast Asia.” He explained that Isuzu Subic will become the brand’s response to the Zambales region’s growing transport requirements.

Again, it’s good to see that local manufacturers are still making a push to expand locally despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone planning to drop by once this facility opens its doors?

