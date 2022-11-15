Report: Jay Leno in stable condition following garage fire

The motoring community woke up to some worrisome news today after it was reported that car nut and beloved television host Jay Leno was hospitalized due to burns sustained from a garage fire.

Thankfully, Leno appears to be doing fine now. According to a more recent report by Variety, he is safe and is now in stable condition—though he did have to cancel some appearances so he can recover.

Prior to an update, TMZ reported that the fire Leno was injured in began when a car in his Burbank garage “erupted into flames with our warning.” Leno reportedly sustained burns to his face but later told TMZ that he is fine.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am okay. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno told TMZ after the incident.

Details regarding how the fire started are scarce, but this is a reminder that working on cars can sometimes be dangerous business. Always be sure to have a fire extinguisher nearby in case things go awry.

Get well soon, Jay. We look forward to seeing you and your rides again.

