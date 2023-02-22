Kia PH achieves highest growth for the South Korean brand in Asia Pacific

Last year was a pretty big one for Kia Philippines, with the company being able to post a sizable 34% annual sales increase while the auto industry recovered from COVID-19. That’s noticeably higher than the local market’s average 26% growth rate.

This, however, wasn’t the only big news announced during the brand’s recent dealer appreciation night and fourth-anniversary celebration.

During the event, Kia Asia Pacific (K-APAC) also recognized Kia Philippines for achieving the Asia Pacific region’s highest growth rate in 2022. What’s more, the company was also ranked as the region’s number-one distributor last year.

Kia Philippines’ 2022 performance wasn’t all about sales, though. Based on surveys conducted by K-APAC, the company also ended the previous year with the highest customer satisfaction rating improvement in the entire Asia Pacific region.

As of 2023, Kia Philippines now has a total of 42 dealerships up and running across the local market—this is up from just 30 dealerships back in 2018. All of these dealer facilities will soon undergo a refresh with updated exteriors, with their interiors set to be upgraded with the brand’s new aesthetic design next year as well.

Tell us: Did you help contribute to Kia’s impressive 2022 performance? If yes, what model did you end up buying last year?

