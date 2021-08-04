Kia PH opens new dealership in San Pablo, Laguna

Kia Philippines has been pretty aggressive in expanding its dealership network as of late. After opening a couple of new dealers back in May, the carmaker has now launched yet another new facility, this time in San Pablo City, Laguna.

“It is a clear testament that Kia is here to serve more Filipinos and surprise continuously with our stylish and quality products and aftersales initiatives,” said Kia Philippines president Manny Aligada.





Kia San Pablo will operate under dealer principals Markane and Michael Goho of MG Gateway Mantrade Corp. It is located along KM 85 Maharlika Highway, Barangay San Ignacio, San Pablo City, and will seek to cater to many of Kia’s customers down south.

The new dealership boasts an eight-car showroom along with three service bays. It is open from 8am to 5pm daily.

Through Kia San Pablo, Kia customers may also avail of 24/7 emergency roadside assistance. This service is free for all new customers for the first five years, and includes services such as emergency towing, minor onsite repair, personal and medical assistance, and information service.

“The highest level of dependability that our customers experience with our vehicles is the same level they will experience with our services,” added Aligada. “That’s how we can bring back and maintain consumer confidence in the Philippine automotive market.”

