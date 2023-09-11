Industry News

Report: Kia plans to open factory in Thailand; lower prices possible?

It could be Kia’s first passenger car plant in ASEAN
by Anton Andres | Just now
Kia EV5
PHOTO: TopGear.com
Kia

Believe it or not, Kia does not have an assembly line in Southeast Asia. It’s a bit of a surprise given that sister company Hyundai has a plant in the region already. At the moment, Kia has four manufacturing plants in its home country, along with other factories in in China, India, Japan, Mexico, Slovakia, the United States and Vietnam.

But hang on, isn’t Vietnam in Southeast Asia? Well, that facility is dedicated to commercial vehicles like the H350 and the County minibus, not Kia (or even Hyundai) passenger vehicles. But that could change soon according to a report from Maeil Business News Korea.

2024 Kia K3 replaces the Rio

Per the South Korean news outlet, Kia could be considering Thailand as its first manufacturing facility in ASEAN. It shouldn’t be much of a surprise given that most major automakers have factories over there. If that’s the case, the possible Kia Thailand assembly line would complement Hyundai’s plant in Indonesia.

Front quarter view of the Kia Carens 2024

The paper adds that the planned facility aims to have a production output of 250,000 units per month. It is still known what models will be built there, but these are likely to be popular and/or region-specific models. Likely candidates include the Stonic, Seltos, and Soluto, along with other models not offered in the Philippines such as the Sonet (B-crossover), and Carens (B-MPV).

Kia Carnival

But given Kia’s push towards electrification, it is possible that EV models could be produced there. There’s also a chance the other premium Kia models might be assembled in Thailand. With that, it opens up the possibility of models like the Carnival, Sorento, and EV6 having lower prices in the country and the region thanks to lower labor costs and more favorable trade agreements.

PHOTO: TopGear.com

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

