Lamborghini has sold its 20,000th Huracan

Lamborghini has announced that it has sold its 20,000th Huracan, with the landmark being reached by the glorious-looking STO in Grigio Acheso paint that you see above. That’s for a client in Monaco apparently, surprise surprise.

Although Lambo does say that the most popular market for its V10 supercar has been the US, with almost a third of all cars being delivered there in the eight years since the Huracan was launched. Worth remembering there’s been 12 road and three racing versions so far.

The UK and China are up next in the Huracan popularity stakes, and to put that rather large number into context, Lamborghini only ever built 14,022 Gallardos before that car was replaced—the Huracan is still going strong. In fact, Lambo only unveiled the 631hp Tecnica a couple of weeks ago. Click these blue words for the full lowdown.

Last year was a bumper one too, with a record 2,586 Huracans leaving the factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese.

Pleased to see that the world still loves a Lamborghini supercar, Internet?

