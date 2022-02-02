The artwork that comes with Lamborghini’s first NFT is actually pretty insane

Several carmakers are jumping in on the NFT (non-fungible token) hype train, Lamborghini included. In fact, the Italian automotive giant already gave us a glimpse of its first-ever NFT project dubbed ‘Space Time Memory.’

In case you missed the memo, these NFTS are basically artworks that will be sold as pairs, with a physical element and a digital component. The former is a piece of carbon fiber engraved with a unique QR code that then links to the NFT, and this piece will be sent to outer space. The latter, meanwhile, is a photograph of a space-bound Lamborghini.

Fabian Oefner, the artist behind all this, created five separate images that “depict individual moments within seconds from each other as the car rises above the earth.” Yes, we understand the confusion. The images, however, are not merely computer-generated or digitally created—they’re stitched photographs consisting of more than 1,500 individual parts of an actual car.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

The photos of the Earth’s curvature were then taken using a camera sent to the edge of the stratosphere using a weather balloon. Oefner assembled all these images into an art piece that contains more than 600 million pixels. The image is reportedly so enormous that details such as the markings on the V12 engine can be read when you zoom into the photo. Who knows how many photos were actually used to come up with the finished artworks.

In the video below, you can watch Oefner himself talk about this new project.

Lamborghini has now opened biddings for five pairs of digital and physical artworks until February 4, 7:50pm CET. Curious to see how much these will sell for? We sure are.

