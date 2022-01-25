This is what an NFT made by Lamborghini looks like

If you thought Nissan’s 1-of-1 GT-R NFT (again, that’s ‘non-fungible token’ for those who haven’t been keeping up with the crypto game) and its $280,000 (P14.2 million) price tag was absurd, this release by Lamborghini is going to make even less sense.

Why do we say so? Well, for starters, it doesn’t even have a car in it. It’s called To The Moon and is being referred to by the supercar manufacturer as a ‘Space Key.’ Only five are being made, and at the center of the artwork is a piece of carbon fiber that’s been sent to outer space. Details regarding their auction will be released soon.

Fascinating? Uh, maybe? We think so?

So, why get into NFTs at all? According to Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann, the move is owed to innovation being a part of the company’s DNA.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

“As a leading company for carbon fiber composite materials within the automotive sector we pushed boundaries two and a half years ago with the joint research project in space. Now entering the metaverse is again proof of Lamborghini always setting sail for new horizons.”

Still lost? Not to worry, Lamborghini has also provided a short little explainer about NFTs in its official press release. It reads: “NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are unique identifiers recorded on a distributed ledger known as Blockchain and tied to a digital asset such as pictures, videos, music, or other records (e.g. vehicle VIN numbers). Each token is unique, allowing their owners to guarantee asset authenticity, scarcity, programmability, and trackability over the Internet.”

Metaverse. Blockchain. Trackability. Boundaries being pushed and guaranteed asset authenticity.

Yeah, we still don’t think we get it. Does anyone care to explain in the comments?

