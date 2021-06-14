Report: Thanks to ‘revenge spenders,’ Lamborghini is almost sold out for 2021

After more than a year into this pandemic, some automakers are still struggling, especially given the current global chip shortage that has recently hit the industry. Fortunately for other companies, they’re still staying afloat. Meanwhile, for a select few, well... they’re doing really well. Really, really, well.

Lamborghini, of all companies, is the overperformer we’re referring to. According to a report by Bloomberg, the Italian supercar manufacturer’s stock is almost sold out for 2021 just halfway through the year. The carmaker has reportedly sold about 10 months of its production capacity already, thanks to a “free-spending attitude” among “revenge spenders.”

This was confirmed by Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann at the recent Milano Monza Motor Show. “Despite a two-month shutdown due to the pandemic, Lamborghini ended 2020 as its second-best year ever,” he said. Winkelmann added that the company is set for “strong growth” this year.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

We wouldn’t dare say a Lambo is a wise purchase, but considering how these purely petrol-powered supercars will be phased out in a few years as the carmaker progresses towards electrification, then now might actually be a good time to buy one. That’s if a hybrid Lamborghini just doesn’t sit well with you. Oh, and if you’ve got the budget, of course.

