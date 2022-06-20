Landers members can get fuel discounts of up to P15/L off at Caltex this week

Another week, another fuel-price hike. Make sure you know those fuel-saving tips by heart because you’ll need to continue following them for as long as pump prices remain this high.

We have some good news for this week, though: Landers is giving away huge fuel discounts to its customers. From June 20 to 26, 2022, the membership superstore is giving away to its customers various discount coupons on Caltex fuels.

There’ll be P15 per liter off on Silver and Platinum fuels and P10 per liter off on diesel. These discount coupons are available with every P4,000 single-receipt purchase from Landers Superstore branches or through the official Landers website. The coupons can only be redeemed at Landers-Caltex branches, and customers need to present their membership cards to avail of the discounts.

Landers has also announced that the coupons will still be valid until 60 calendar days after the SuperFuel Sale promo ends. You can check out the post below for more info.

Landers fuel discounts for June 20 to 26:

