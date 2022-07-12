Laus-backed NBA 2K esports group eyes US tournament next month

To car buyers, the LausGroup is probably best known for its wide-reaching Philippine dealership network made up of several major car brands. The company is more than just about selling autos, though.

For example, did you know that it has its own esports team? In fact, the LausGroup Eagles are already eyeing a berth in an NBA 2K tournament in the US next month.

The team is looking to compete in the 2022 Coinbase NBA 2KL Steal in Indianapolis this August. Led by coach Al Timajo and manager Ian Seranilla, the Eagles—made up of Isaiah Vincent Alindada, Dominic Penaflorida, and Paolo Jerald Madronio—are fresh off being crowned this year’s APAC Steal Open Qualifiers champions.

“The LausGroup Eagles are excited to represent the country and the entire Asia Pacific in the US tournament. This is a huge achievement for the team and we will do our best to continue raising the bar for Philippine esports,” Timajo said in a statement.

Team president Paul Laus shared Timajo’s sentiment, saying the Eagles are perfectly capable of succeeding on the global stage.

“Based on the APAC qualifiers, our team’s hard work, long hours of training and commitment proved that Filipino e-athletes can go up against the bigger leagues on the global stage. I am really proud of what this team has accomplished, and we look forward to raising the bar of Philippine online basketball for the years to come,” he said.

What other video games would you like to see the LausGroup invest in? Let us know in the comments.

