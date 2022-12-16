Lexus PH is holding another weekend maintenance promo until Dec. 18

Looking to cap off the year with a quick trip to the casa? If you own a Lexus vehicle, this weekend might be the perfect time to drop by.

This is because Lexus Philippines is once again holding its Car Maintenance Weekend promo. Until December 18, all Lexus customers who will avail of periodic maintenance services (PMS) at Lexus Manila or any other Lexus-accredited dealerships will get 40% off on fully-synthetic engine oil.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

You’ll be able to use Easytrip tags on Autosweep-only tollways starting January 15

Fixer charging motorists P2,000 to skip theoretical driving course nabbed by LTO

Customers who avail of this promo can also get either 10% less on an engine detailing and car care bundle. If purchased separately, a 5% discount will still be applied to each service.

Participating dealerships include Toyota La Union, Toyota San Fernando Pampanga, and Toyota Santa Rosa. Lexus owners, regardless of whether they reside up north or down south, will have options to consider.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Again, this offer is only available until December 18. That’s this Sunday, so be sure to make time if you plan on taking advantage of it if you are a Lexus owner.

See Also