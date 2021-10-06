Lexus is offering a free two-year PMS package when you buy the LS500h or the IS350 F Sport

For those in the market for a new Lexus, you might want to check out what Lexus Philippines currently has in store for its customers.

The Japanese carmaker is offering a free two-year periodic maintenance service (PMS) package with every purchase of a brand-new LS500h or IS350 F Sport for the month of October.

The LS500h is one of Lexus’ hybrid models that is based on brand’s flagship sedan. It arrived in our market back in July last year, and is fitted with a 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine complemented by two electric motors. Together, the system produces a total of 354hp and 350Nm of torque. The hybrid premium full-size sedan comes at a price of P9,458,000.

PHOTO BY Lexus

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The IS350 F Sport, meanwhile, is the slightly newer model between the two. Launched alongside its hybrid sibling in November 2020, the IS350 comes powered by a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 that’s capable of 311hp and 380Nm of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

So, will you finally pull the trigger on a new Lexus to avail of these deals?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.