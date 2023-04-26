Lexus Manila will soon have a new home in BGC

It’s an end of an era for Lexus in the Philippines. 14 years since the brand’s official arrival in the country, Toyota’s luxury division will move to a new home in Bonifacio Global City. That said, we’ll miss the current showroom with its imposing exterior and soothing interior ambiance.

PHOTO BY Lexus Philippines

Of course, the current Lexus Manila showroom is still open, so shoppers and owners can still go there. As for the new showroom, it will feature Lexus’ new corporate identity inside and, likely, the outside as well. If you want a preview of things to come, it will be similar to the Lexus Guest Experience Center located at the Mitsukoshi Mall in BGC.

PHOTO BY Aldreen Joy Baculi

Lexus Philippines says the new showroom will have a ‘relaxing sensory experience’ for customers and visitors. The company adds that the ground floor area where the main showroom is located will have a full-height curtain wall glazing accentuated by wood-finished elements. Of course, we do wish the new showroom will still display the awesome LFA on the floor from time to time.

The new Lexus Manila will be located at 8th Avenue, Grand Central Park, BGC Taguig. It will open its doors by the first half of 2024.

