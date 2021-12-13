Buy a brand-new Lexus* this month, get a free P20,000 fuel card

Throughout the year, Lexus Philippines has kept rolling out flexible financing packages for several models. Now, it is ending the year on the same note.

The carmaker has just announced that the same financing packages will be available on the LS500h for the month of December. This means you can get the full-size sedan with a 30-50% down payment or via a zero-interest plan available up to a 36-month term.

On top of these, Lexus Philippines is also giving away free P20,000 fuel cards for customers who purchase a brand-new vehicle. The participating models are namely: the IS350 F Sport, IS300h Premier, IS300h, LM350 4-Seater, LM350 7-Seater, RX450h, RX350 F Sport, RX350, UX200 F Sport, and UX200. The aforementioned LS is also covered by this offer.

So, will the freebies get you to pull the trigger on a brand-new Lexus this month?

See Also

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.