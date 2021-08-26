Bring in your Lexus for PMS, get up to 40% off on engine oils

Lexus owners, if your car is due for preventive maintenance service (PMS), you might want to check out this new offering from Lexus Philippines.

From today until August 28, customers who bring their cars in for PMS can get 40% off on Lexus genuine fully synthetic engine oils. They can also get an additional 20% off on Lexus’ BactaKlenz service as well as the UV lamp and air purifier bundle (or if purchased separately). The promo is available at Lexus Manila and at all accredited dealerships nationwide.

As for those who are still in the market for a new Lexus, the carmaker also has an ongoing promo this month where special financing packages on the LS500h, NX300, and NX300 F Sport are available. For more on that, you can check out this previous story of ours.

