Lexus PH is offering zero-interest, 36-month payment plans on the LS, NX this month

Lexus Philippines is bringing back its zero-interest deals for the month of August. If you’re looking to purchase a brand-new vehicle that’s a bit upmarket, you might want to check this out.
This month, the carmaker is offering special financing packages on the LS500h, NX300, and NX300 F Sport. From 30% to 50% down payment deals, as well as zero-interest plans on 36-month terms are available. All vehicles purchased within August also come free two-year periodic maintenance services.
The LS500h is Lexus’ hybrid luxury sedan that landed in our market earlier this year. Priced at P9,458,000, the vehicle packs a hybrid setup comprising a 3.5-liter V6 engine capable of 294hp and 350Nm.
The NX, meanwhile, is a premium crossover in the Lexus Philippines stable. The two variants are both powered by a 2.0-liter gasoline mill that generates 235hp and 350Nm. The NX300 stickers for P3,218,000, while the NX300 F Sport for P3,718,000.
What do you think of these new deals from Lexus Philippines, folks?
