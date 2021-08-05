Industry News

Lexus PH is offering zero-interest, 36-month payment plans on the LS, NX this month

Read more details inside
by TopGear.com.ph | 2 hours ago
PHOTO: Lexus Philippines
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Lexus
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Lexus LS
Lexus NX

Lexus Philippines is bringing back its zero-interest deals for the month of August. If you’re looking to purchase a brand-new vehicle that’s a bit upmarket, you might want to check this out.

This month, the carmaker is offering special financing packages on the LS500h, NX300, and NX300 F Sport. From 30% to 50% down payment deals, as well as zero-interest plans on 36-month terms are available. All vehicles purchased within August also come free two-year periodic maintenance services.

The LS500h is Lexus’ hybrid luxury sedan that landed in our market earlier this year. Priced at P9,458,000, the vehicle packs a hybrid setup comprising a 3.5-liter V6 engine capable of 294hp and 350Nm.

The NX, meanwhile, is a premium crossover in the Lexus Philippines stable. The two variants are both powered by a 2.0-liter gasoline mill that generates 235hp and 350Nm. The NX300 stickers for P3,218,000, while the NX300 F Sport for P3,718,000.

Continue reading below ↓

What do you think of these new deals from Lexus Philippines, folks?

See Also

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
The last-ever Aventador bodykit from Liberty Walk is just bonkers
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Lexus Philippines

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱