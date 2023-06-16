Lexus PH has a special treat for dads this weekend at Mitsukoshi BGC

If you’re a dad and you’re not sure where to go this weekend, or if you’re a son in a similar predicament, Lexus Philippines has prepared something special for Father’s Day 2023.

From June 17 to 18, all dads who visit the Lexus at Mitsukoshi space in Bonifacio Global City can enjoy grooming and haircut services by The Spoiled Groom. There’s also tailoring consultation services by J. Recon Tailor. This shop can customize a suit and give tips on how to choose the right color to complement skin tone. Or help choose the best suit for a specific occasion.

And of course there’s the favorite activity of stressed dads: Sit back and relax and enjoy cocktails and drinks provided by Ralph’s, as they get to see and experience the Lexus electrified models on display.

Equally worth noting is that the Lexus at Mitsukoshi space has a wide display of Lexus mercandise that dads will love—especially those who play golf. There are caps, t-shirts, bags, and gloves.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Lexus at Mitsukoshi area is a visual treat in itself. The space is created in the easily recognizable “spindle grille” that has become a design icon for the Lexus brand. Specially made in Cebu, it has been crafted to transform into a Nest Box, using local materials such as Capiz shells, rattan, natural wood, which are also found in the furniture, lighting fixtures, and décor of the space.

So this weekend, let’s allow dads to follow the relentless pursuit of relaxation at Mitsukoshi.

See Also