Lexus’ first electric SUV is now in PH with a P4.828-M price tag

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) previously confirmed that it will launch the battery-electric Lexus RZ—alongside the Toyota bZ4X—in the country sometime this year. Well, it looks like that time has come.

Lexus Philippines has officially unveiled the all-new EV. It lands on our shores boasting a futuristic take on the brand’s signature look, an impressive powertrain, and boatloads of automotive tech.

The RZ still wears the signature spindle grille up front, only this one has fewer lines and crevices. Its sharp, aggressive-looking exterior design is complemented by the 20-inch dark premium metallic wheels underneath.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

Inside is standard Lexus luxury. The cabin is adorned with a plethora of soft-touch materials and can be had with either a dark- or a brown-colored finish. Accents are provided by the silver trim occasionally found around the interior.

Powering the RZ is a 71.4kWh lithium-ion battery that’s expected to be durable enough to retain 90% of its capacity even after 10 years of use. The battery helps power the front and rear electric motors that produce a total system output of 308hp. Maximum range is pegged at around 395km for RZs with 20-inch wheels.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

As mentioned, there’s a wide range of in-car tech available in the RZ. This includes safety features like the pre-collision system, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-departure warning with lane-tracing assist. Driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control and advanced park are also available.

Only one RZ variant is available at launch: that’s the 450e priced at P4.828 million. What do you think of Lexus’ new EV?

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag PHOTO BY Charles Banaag