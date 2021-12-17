Maxus PH is offering several cash discounts, zero DP deals this month

We’re already well into the holidays, which means some of you might now be getting ready to pull the trigger on a brand-new car. If it’s a truck, a people-hauler, or an MPV you’re eyeing this Christmas, you might want to check out the latest offers from Maxus Philippines.

For the month of December, the carmaker is offering cash discounts and zero downpayment deals on select models. The discounts include P100,000 off on the D90, up to P80,000 on the D60, up to P50,000 on the G50, and P50,000 off on the T60. Maxus is also offering up to P150,000 in discounts on the V80.

Meanwhile, to avail of the zero downpayment scheme, approved customers must execute a Hold-Out Agreement from either BPI or BPI Family Savings Bank. Depending on the unit, customers shall be entitled to a discount subsidy that will be applied to lower the SRP. For these transactions, chattel mortgage fees and first-year comprehensive insurance will also come free of charge. To learn more about the current deals, head on over to Maxus’ website.

So, any of these deals catch your eye, readers?

