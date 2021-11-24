Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez is now a proud MG ZS owner

MG Philippines is back with yet another brand-new crossover for the new Miss Universe Philippines. After presenting Rabiya Mateo with a new ZS last year, the company has now done the same for new crown holder Beatrice Luigi Gomez.

Gomez has now received the keys to her new MG, which she has already named ‘Raven.’ “She’s going to be my constant companion on all my road trips,” she says. “I already know that Raven and I are going to make lots of extraordinary memories together, and I look forward to her being my daily drive as I start performing my local duties as Miss Universe Philippines 2021.”

PHOTO BY MG Philippines

“It is our absolute pleasure to welcome Ms. Beatrice Luigi Gomez to the MG Philippines family, and we are excited for her to enjoy all the great driving features of the MG ZS Alpha Crossover SUV,” says MG Philippines executive vice president and marketing and communications services director Lyn Buena. “As a member of the MG Philippines family, Ms. Gomez will have access to the full suite of aftersales complements and customers benefits that come with owning an MG. But more than that, she will get to enjoy a safe and modern British heritage ride that’s easy to drive and a pleasure to ride in.”

Gomez will represent the Philippines in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel on December 12, 2021.

