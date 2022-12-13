The new Mini BGC showroom is the brand’s largest in PH

Mini Philippines is ending the year on a high note, as it has now opened its largest facility in the country: the Mini BGC Showroom.

The Mini BGC Showroom is situated at Blk 33 Lot 2 Bonifacio Triangle, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. It spans 753sqm with enough space for a four-car showroom, a customer lounge, a roof deck, and a merch store where items from the Mini Lifestyle Collection such as luggage and apparel can be purchased.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Specs, price, features: Everything you need to know about the all-new Honda Click 125

PH car sales: Toyota’s 2022 sales have already surpassed pre-pandemic levels

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

On display at the new showroom are the Mini Cooper S 3-Door Resolute Edition, the Cooper S 3-Door, the John Cooper Works Covertible, and the Cooper S Countryman. Mini Philippines will also be installing electric vehicle chargers at the facility in the near future.

“After our stay at Eastwood City, Mini BGC is now our permanent home in Manila,” said Mini Philippines president Willy Tee Ten. “In addition to being the largest Mini showroom in the country for Mini fans to enjoy, it boasts new designs and amenities that are aligned with the new corporate identity of Mini Global.”

You can check out more photos of Mini BGC below.

More photos of the new Mini BGC showroom:

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines